Temps to Drop into Single Digits Overnight

We’re enjoying sunshine again, as clouds decrease through tonight, we’ll be having a high pressure system taking control and dropping our temperatures tonight.

We’ll be dropping to the single digits overnight, waking up to temperatures feeling below 0. While having the sunshine tomorrow will certainly be nice, our temperatures will continue to feel pretty cool in the upper teens to low 20s; another coat day.

Temperatures will be rising Monday through Tuesday, but as with any rise in temperatures this winter, our increase on highs comes along tagging rain. We’ll be watching rain showers to the south and southeast, while some flurries might make it to the west and push north Monday afternoon towards Tuesday.

As the snow showers cross the northern states, this could be dropping over a foot of snow in the mountains. The Berkshires are not expecting too much as far as snow totals, maybe 2-4”, while north of Route 2 could also get some snow, it’s the northern states that will be watching for the highest amounts.

Temperatures rise to the upper 30s Monday, reach low 40s south Tuesday and remain mostly unchanged through the end of the week.

Thursday might bring snow showers to the far northern country, while next weekend is looking a bit unsettled with the chance for snow and rain, highs won’t be too bad in the 30s, before Valentine’s Day arrives with another drop to the upper 20s.