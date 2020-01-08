Temps to Fluctuate as Region Faces Blustery Wind Followed by Warm Front

The ocean storm that left 1-to-3-inches of snow across southeastern Massachusetts continues to pull away, but we’re not entirely done with the snow across New England. A few more snow showers will move through Wednesday with a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 30s to near 40.

Those snow showers will mark the arrival of a cold front. That will drop our temperatures into the teens for most overnight as skies clear and strong winds kick up. Gusts will reach 40 to 50 mph in some spots.

Thursday remains wintry, with a chilly wind and highs in the 20s to near 30 despite a good deal of sunshine.

That cold weather doesn’t last long though, because winds turn to the southwest Friday into the weekend. That means temperatures will jump into the 50s and 60s across the region as we move into the weekend!

There will be a few spotty rain showers Friday and Saturday, but steadier rain likely holds off until Saturday night and early Sunday.

While southern New England sees just rain, colder air will be fighting back during the second half of the weekend in northern New England. That means in parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, we’ll need to be ready for some snow of a wintry mix, including some freezing rain.

The pattern remains busy into next week, but overall temperatures look to stay above average.