Thanksgiving Rain and Downpours Last Throughout Day

Happy Thanksgiving! Sorry about the rain, but this is one of the more drab months of the cold season, so it's par for the course in November.

We'll be dodging raindrops all day, but if you're fixin' to have dinner outside today, there is a bit of hope.

Rain pushing through now is steadily moving east. While it gets heavier (with an embedded storm possible over southeastern Massachusetts) around noon, our guidance is telling us most of that will be pushing away by 3-5 p.m.

TIMELINE: An Hour-by-Hour Look at Rain, Storms on Thanksgiving

Leftovers (always better the second day) consist of scattered lightweight showers and some dry spells. Probably the best we can hope for on this soggy (never on a pie crust) holiday.

We're serving up some sun for Friday. It may be limited at times, but it's enough to get us near 60 in the afternoon. The rest of the weekend will see a slow slide in temperatures, but it remains dry.

A large helping of rain is on the way late Monday into Tuesday. This is a serious weather system complete with seconds on wind. Some gusts could top 50 mph as a very deep low pressure system cranks up to our west. More details as we get closer, but prepare for a major gale.

Have a great Thanksgiving!