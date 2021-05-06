The Mother's Day Forecast Is Trending in the Right Direction. Here's the Latest

The sun is finally back!

It's a gorgeous afternoon with some fair weather clouds due to colder air aloft but, as the day progresses, the clouds will fade away and the wind will ease, giving way to a chilly night with the possibility of patchy frost for northern New England as lows dip into the 30s north, 40s south under a mainly clear sky and light wind.

After a cool start Friday, the strong sun angle this time of the year will warm things up inland, bringing highs into the 60s. But an on-shore flow will keep coastal towns in the 50s. Clouds increase in the afternoon so we end up with variable clouds on Friday but mainly rain free.

The forecast this weekend remains a bit challenging. We continue to track an area of low pressure that may form off the Carolina coast and may intensify as it moves to our south and east Saturday morning.

What we do know is that it will be cloudy on Saturday, as we are influenced by that storm offshore and a disturbance from the west. Rain chances are higher in western New England Saturday morning due to the trough of low pressure while eastern New England could see showers later in the day but if that system gets close enough; the forecast changes drastically for coastal towns.

Mother’s Day is trending brighter and milder -- a blend of clouds and sun and a late-day chance for showers due to a cold front that will cross New England Sunday night.

Our exclusive 10-Day forecast showcases seasonable temperatures and more rain chances next week.