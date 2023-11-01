Rain starts off November. Here's what to expect

Wednesday will be another cooler day. Temperatures 33-40 degrees across the region. Clouds build across southern New England through daybreak with rain chances increasing.

The southern New England coast along with the Cape and Islands will likely see the highest rain totals around 0.75 inches of rain. Interior New England will see scattered showers with the potential for some snowflakes flying.

Late Wednesday afternoon, rain chances decrease. Not everyone will get wet from morning to afternoon Wednesday, its going to be spottier for northern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

Once the rain and skies clear late Wednesday, sub-freezing temperatures come into view for locations away from the coast for Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon it will be noticeably warmer!

Bring the layers Thursday as there will be a good temperature swing Thursday with lows near freezing and highs around 49. Friday and Saturday highs will be in the mid-50s and low 60s before more cool air comes our way for next week.