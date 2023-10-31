This Halloween will be the coldest one since 2020

A spine-tingling chill sets in this Halloween. It's not saying much, but this will be the coldest Halloween since 2020.

Temperatures will stumble through the 40s, then settle at the low/mid 40s later Tuesday afternoon and evening. Late night revelers will be in for upper 30s to near 40. An eerie moon will rise after 7 p.m., mixing with high clouds and adding to the spooky vibe.

We'll stay in the cool air Wednesday as a batch of rain moves over the Cape and Islands in the morning (actually coming in late Tuesday). That exits early on, but unstable air will sprout more showers in through the day and afternoon all across the Commonwealth and southern New Hampshire.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

With temperatures in the 40s and a pretty cold airmass overhead, we could have some frozen precipitation mix in for a few brief moments. No accumulation is expected, but it’s certainly a sign of things to come.

Cold night in store Wednesday night as we close in on freezing temps very close to the city. We’ll only recover to 50 on Thursday under full sun.

Rest of the week sees a slight warmup and a surge toward 60 for the weekend, which looks dry at this point. Tell a friend.

Have a safe Halloween!