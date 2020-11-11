This Stretch of Warm November Weather Is No Surprise. Here's Why

This stretch of November warmth isn’t a freak event. Portions of the Northeast have been setting record high temperatures, multiple days in a row. Today many locations are on track to reach their greatest number of days at or above 70 during the month of November. Worcester, Providence and Boston will end up with six days this month at or above 70 degree.

Caribou, Maine recorded a high temperature yesterday of 75 degrees. That was the highest temperature recorded there during the month of November and also the highest temperature they recorded since Independence Day!

According to the National Weather Service, yesterday was the second day in a row where almost 130 stations in the eastern half of the country were near, tied, or broke a daily high temperature record.

In Boston (and in most locations globally), because of human-caused climate change, the monthly average high temperatures have been increasing over time. November and February are tied for the fastest warming months in the city of Boston. The average high temperature during the two months have climbed a staggering 3.9 degrees since the 1870s. In 1872, the average high temperature in Boston during the month of November was 49.1, now that number is 53.