Thunderstorm Free Thursday, But Some Possible Afternoon Sprinkles

We have a fresh new air mass from eastern Canada this morning. It is much cleaner than the air of the last few days, meaning much less smoke in the sky. There are no thunderstorms on the horizon for a change.

High pressure moving into the Great Lakes states is supplying a little bit of a breeze from the north this morning, but there’s not a strong push of air. So we may have a local sea breeze developing today.

Humidity is way down, but there’s instability in the atmosphere so there could be a few sprinkles or showers developing this afternoon. But overall it’s one of the best days we’ve seen all month. High temperature in the 70s to lower 80s with actual blue sky between the fair weather cumulus clouds.

Any evening clouds will clear out immediately with a big bright moon in the sky, low temperature in the 40s and 50s north, 50s and 60s south.

After a sunny start tomorrow, there’s a greater degree of instability in the atmosphere. There's a chance of more hefty cumulus clouds than today, with some rain showers, maybe even some small hail in parts of Maine because the freezing level is so low.

But it’s a comfortable day, and it should be a nice day at the beach, high temperature in the 70s.

The atmosphere stabilizes on Saturday, so it looks like a very nice day with plenty of sunshine and low humidity, high temperatures in the 70s. A warm front is on our doorstep late Saturday, with clouds increasing and a chance of rain Saturday night.

Sunday we're back into the higher humidity. After a gray and damp start we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s, with scattered afternoon showers.

It is then warm and humid again Monday and Tuesday with a chance of a few thunderstorms. But overall it looks like we are in a much more tranquil weather pattern going forward, as seen in our First Alert 10-day forecast.