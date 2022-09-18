Thunderstorms, Cold Front Pushes Through Early This Week

The final Sunday of summer is upon us and much of the area will feel like summer with warm temperatures and a bit of humidity to go along with it. The big story today will be the summer warmth returning to the region, but that will be short lived as we track a back door cold front over northern New England slowly shifting southward during the day ushering in cooler temperatures behind it.

Along the frontal boundary we’ll be dealing with showers and thunderstorms, first across northern New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine this morning…slowly shifting southward into central and southern areas during this afternoon and evening. Highs mid 80s south, slightly cooler along the south coast and the Cape, 80s north, cooler behind the front with temps in the 60s & 70s.

Winds will also be bit of a factor, especially across coastal southern New England where west/southwest winds may gust over 25mph at times.

The threat for showers and storms shifts over southern New England tonight as the cold front slides through the area and then stalls. Lows drop into the 50s north, upper 50s to low 60s south.

There will be a bit of break in the action Monday morning, but we’ll remain on the cloudy side with cooler, more seasonable temperatures as we see an onshore wind flow. Another round of showers develops during the afternoon from west to east and moves through the region during the evening and overnight Monday as a wave of low pressure develops along the stalled frontal boundary.

By Tuesday morning, we’re left with a few lingering showers, especially across Maine with improving afternoon conditions. After a mostly dry and pleasant day Wednesday, more showers and storms look to arrive on Thursday as a strong cold front passes through the region.

Thursday also marks the first day of Fall with the Autumnal Equinox occurring at 9:04PM EDT.

Beyond that, it looks like we’ll be seeing much cooler conditions as we head into the weekend, which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.