Thunderstorms Develop in Southern New England

The weather map is a little more quiet this afternoon, than yesterday, but we still have an energized atmosphere and thunderstorms once again developing.

Today a little further to the north than yesterday. The air in southeastern Canada and in much of Maine is on the cooler side, while southern and western New England is hot this afternoon. There’s not much wind, it’s mostly from the southwest in southern New England, and light and variable north. But that creates convergence which feeds thunderstorms.

Most of the storms are occurring along in north of I-90 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Showers and storms can contain damaging wind and hail. The threat diminishes greatly after the sun goes down.

We have a pretty moon getting closer to the planets Jupiter and Saturn off to their left. It’s less comfortable for sleeping tonight with more humidity, low temperature in the 70 degrees to the south and cooler to the north. And once again we will have patchy dense fog to wake up tomorrow morning.

The weather map doesn’t change too much tomorrow, So the warmer air will the farther into New Hampshire and Maine, but thunderstorms may break out just about anywhere during the afternoon again with possible severe wind gusts past 55 and 60 miles per hour. Low pressure strengthens to our north on Tuesday, and that’ll be the most sticky day with a test threat for a squall line. That means a more likely threat for thunderstorms for more people, with another round of strong to severe storms at any point during the day.That low pressure system is going to slow down and strengthening significantly to our north Wednesday and Thursday with much cooler air, the feel of September coming back from mid week again.

That push of air from Canada may help deflect remnant moisture from the two tropical systems. It looks like we have two hurricanes making landfall in the Gulf of Mexico, first Marco near Louisiana tomorrow evening, and then Laura near the Texas Louisiana coast Wednesday. Some of that moisture could come up and get southern New England hopefully before the weekend. Right now we’re optimistic for a comfortable last weekend of August as seen in our first alert 10 day forecast.