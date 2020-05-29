Thunderstorms Threaten Damaging Wind and Downpours

We are in the final hours our hot and humid weather in New England this week.

A series of cold fronts will pass the area over the next 24 to 36 hours with a threat for thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm can contain damaging wind along with downpours and lightning.

For most of us, though, it is a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures in the 80s to 90°. The dew points temperatures near 70° makes it uncomfortably humid and somewhat difficult to work or play hard outdoors.

The exception is along the south-facing shorelines from Maine to Connecticut, where the breeze off the ocean will keep temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. But patchy dense fog may remain during the afternoon and overnight.

The thunderstorm threat is greatest in areas that get close to 90°, including parts of western and northern New England. The timing is a hit or a miss through sunset, then the potential for overnight storms increases. The storms should only last a few minutes in anyone spot and many of us are not going to get any rain at all. We could use the rain - maybe next week.

Less humid air starts coming in tomorrow from northwest to southeast, but still there is a threat for showers and thunderstorms through mid day especially in southern New England and Maine. Temperatures will be near 80° on average with the humidity gradually falling during the afternoon.

We clear out tomorrow night with low temperatures in the 50s, some in the 40s north. Sunday looks quite nice with plenty of sunshine and a high temperature in the 70s south, 60s north.

After that, we have a couple of chilly nights and mild days before a better chance for more widespread rain Tuesday night into Wednesday, as seen in our first alert 10 day forecast