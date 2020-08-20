forecast

Thursday Stays Dry With Temps Around 80

Temperatures will be around 80 in most places with plenty of sunshine Thursday

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

While yesterday left a lot to be desired for sunny weather, today will not disappoint. After a coolish start - esp. in the suburbs - we're looking at bold sunshine and seasonable temps. Sea breezes along the coast will temper some of the daytime heating, keeping us solidly in the mid and upper 70s. Meantime, temps elsewhere will peak around 80.

Not as cool tonight, but certainly perfect for sleeping with more dry air and quiet weather. Temperatures soar to summery levels tomorrow as the humidity remains in check. Expect our highs to recover to the mid and upper 80s as the winds turn southwest. 

Weekend holds onto that warm note, but as a front nears Sunday, a few storms could fire into the afternoon. We're also watching Trop. Depression 13 as it moves toward Puerto Rico and Hispaniola this weekend. Plenty to keep us on our toes into next week!

Local

Massachusetts 16 hours ago

Person of Interest Identified in Hit-and-Run Crash That Injured Natick Couple

Robert Kraft 18 hours ago

Florida Court Rules Secret Videos Can't Be Used in Robert Kraft Massage Case

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England Weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us