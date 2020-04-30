Thursday’s Scattered Rain Will Ramp Up Friday

We are waking up to clouds and cool temperatures this morning. A few showers continue to develop across southwestern New England. The showers will be off and on for the western half throughout the afternoon. Most of the day will just be cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s on a gusty southeast wind.

The rain ramps up in intensity and in coverage tonight through Friday. The scattered rain will be heavy at times and there is a chance for a thunderstorm Friday afternoon. Highs reach the low 60s with a strong south, southeast wind. Gusts could push 40-50 mph in southern New England by Friday evening. The center of low pressure moves offshore, but will swing in scattered rain again Friday night into Saturday morning.

A cool pool of air aloft, and daytime heating will create some instability Saturday afternoon and may trigger isolated showers or storms. Most of the day will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with all sun and highs around 70 inland, 60 on the coast.

Next week our temps slowly decrease through the week. Highs Monday reach the low 60s even as a cold front moves through. Highs fall to the 50s for midweek while drier air returns Tuesday into Wednesday.