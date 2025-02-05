The winds have backed down, but the cold is in place for the storm Thursday. We’ll see highs recover to the mid and upper 20s as a few high clouds stream in late day.

Wintry mix hitting on Thursday

We’re still seeing the first flakes arrive by mid-morning Thursday. Things will go rapidly downhill as the burst of snow leans in.

It will be quickly followed by a switch to mix by noon (ish), then over to showers by afternoon along the coast.

Elsewhere, the mix will continue through the afternoon with the storm wrapping by early evening. It’s a quick mover, which will limit snowfall amounts, but there’s plenty of wind (again) on the backside for Friday.

Another winter storm this weekend

Air won’t be numbing into the weekend, but “just cold enough” that our next storm will be another snow maker.

There are still questions on when and where we switch to mix/rain. It’s possible that northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire stay mostly snow in this event, which would tip the scales at six or more inches of snow. We haven’t narrowed the track down quite yet, so check back in the coming days.

Third storm possible ahead of Valentine's Day

Yet another storm (all right already) is possible next week. We’re giving this one a wide berth since the timing varies from Tuesday night through Wednesday night. This track is offshore, so the odds favor mostly snow for the area.

There's a lot to play out in this active pattern. Stay with us online, on your favorite streaming platform, on our social media pages, and on-air.