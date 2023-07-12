Today's a scorcher! Temperatures to hit 90s, rain threat still looms

A bona fide summer scorcher is on hand today. The setup keeps the sea breezes at bay (literally), and the sun glares overhead. Boston has the chance to hit 90 for the first time this season! That’s saying something in this somewhat muted warm season. Heat indices will soar as well. We’re seeing the combination of high temps and humidity push the heat index to the mid-90s in some spots. Take it slow and stay loaded with water if you’re working outside. Speaking of water, what’s a summer day without a storm threat? We might see a couple of them roam in from the west late afternoon or evening. Nothing too intense is expected.

We’ll see the temperatures sink a bit tomorrow with the increase in clouds and the shift in wind direction along the coast. Most spots away from the coast will still manage the upper 80s. While tomorrow is looking rain-free, the final days of the week and the weekend are not.

Storms and, most importantly, a stalled weather pattern for the weekend could spell flooding trouble. Our tolerance for flash flooding isn’t very high, so any water-loaded storms will be problematic. Timing and intensity on these storms is too nebulous at this point, but we’ll be watching their tracks very closely in the days ahead.

In the meantime, try and sneak away for a beach day. Water temps are in the low 70s!