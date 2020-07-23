Torrential Rain, Thunderstorm Threat Thursday

A cold front will move through today and that will bring in another chance of severe weather across all of New England. Gusty winds and torrential rain will be possible with any thunderstorms that develop this afternoon.
Additional showers or downpours may be around for Friday with and isolated flash flood threat. Pleasant summer weather will stick around into the weekend.
Next week looks warm, humid and unsettled with numerous chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.