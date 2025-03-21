Tracking another chance for spring snow

We’ll start wet but finish dry on Friday. Plenty of wheel-spray, puddles, and wipers for the ride in to work and school, but this is a fast-moving weather system, so sun should be poking out by noon.

Winds will increase on the backside of the storm, and gusts will drop wind chills (yeah, still a thing) near freezing by evening. That’s to say that high temperatures aren’t all that marvelous, either. We’ll aim for the upper 40s today.

Saturday features a remarkable turnaround with full sun, a milder southwest wind, and a milder airmass. Many spots will top out at 60 or 61 by afternoon, including along the coast (50s on the Capes/Islands). A sharp front will cross on Saturday evening with a spot shower, then we’ll see temperatures plummet again on Sunday.

After the cool shot Sunday, we level off in the upper 40s/low 50s for the duration of next week. Another shot of rain is possible on Monday, but this one may have some tricks up its sleeve.

Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s Sunday night, so some of the precipitation may fall as snow in northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire in the early part of Monday. Small accumulations are possible as well. It’s a stark seasonal reminder that winter isn’t giving up without a fight.

Have a great, safe weekend!