Tracking Henri, Which May Be a Hurricane When It Comes to Mass.

After a very busy day dealing with severe thunderstorms, flooding and tornado-strength warnings caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, our eyes are now focused on another storm headed our way: Henri.

We continue to monitor its path as its projection keeps shifting closer and closer to New England. At this point, we’re expecting the effects of Henri by the end of this weekend and into Monday as a Category 1 hurricane.

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane watches will likely be issued for parts of southeastern New England by Friday morning as this system becomes more organized and we have a cleaner vision of its trajectory.

As of now, the highest threat is for Cape Cod and the Islands. The main hazards include damaging wind gusts of more than 40 mph, as well as storm surge flooding, significant beach erosion along the coast, high surf and rip currents as soon as Saturday. But if Cape Cod and the Islands receive a direct impact, the wind speeds will be stronger and may reach close to 80 mph.

Eversource is reminding customers to have an emergency kit with essential items, extra batteries and electronics charged. Also, assume any downed power line is live and don't drive over them. These reminders come with Fred's remnants hitting the region Thursday, and Henri tracking close to Cape Cod late Sunday into Monday.

For mariners, it's important to emphasize the dangerous marine conditions that we’ll have as the tropical system moves closer, with rough seas, strong wind gusts and high waves.

Inland, we may see the potential of 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with up to 8 inches in the most affected areas -- those are usually on the western side of a tropical cyclone’s path. The strongest wind speeds, however, will will focus on the east-northeast side of Henri.

Your First Alert Team will continue to track and keep a close eye on Henri as the system continues to develop. Tune NBC10 Boston and NECN for the latest updates.