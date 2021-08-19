forecast

Tracking Henri, Which May Be a Hurricane When It Comes to Mass.

Hurricane watches will likely be issued for parts of southeastern New England by Friday morning as Tropical Storm Henri becomes more organized

By Tania Leal

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a very busy day dealing with severe thunderstorms, flooding and tornado-strength warnings caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, our eyes are now focused on another storm headed our way: Henri.

We continue to monitor its path as its projection keeps shifting closer and closer to New England. At this point, we’re expecting the effects of Henri by the end of this weekend and into Monday as a Category 1 hurricane.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
The projected path of what's expected to be Hurricane Henri on its way to Boston, Massachusetts and New England.
National Hurricane Center
The projected path of what's expected to be Hurricane Henri on its way to Boston, Massachusetts and New England as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

Hurricane watches will likely be issued for parts of southeastern New England by Friday morning as this system becomes more organized and we have a cleaner vision of its trajectory.

As of now, the highest threat is for Cape Cod and the Islands. The main hazards include damaging wind gusts of more than 40 mph, as well as storm surge flooding, significant beach erosion along the coast, high surf and rip currents as soon as Saturday. But if Cape Cod and the Islands receive a direct impact, the wind speeds will be stronger and may reach close to 80 mph.

Projected wind gust seeds in Massachusetts and New England early Monday morning from Henri, which may by then be a hurricane or a tropical storm.
Eversource is reminding customers to have an emergency kit with essential items, extra batteries and electronics charged. Also, assume any downed power line is live and don't drive over them. These reminders come with Fred's remnants hitting the region Thursday, and Henri tracking close to Cape Cod late Sunday into Monday.

For mariners, it's important to emphasize the dangerous marine conditions that we’ll have as the tropical system moves closer, with rough seas, strong wind gusts and high waves.

Inland, we may see the potential of 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with up to 8 inches in the most affected areas -- those are usually on the western side of a tropical cyclone’s path. The strongest wind speeds, however, will will focus on the east-northeast side of Henri.

Your First Alert Team will continue to track and keep a close eye on Henri as the system continues to develop. Tune NBC10 Boston and NECN for the latest updates.

Weather News

New England weather 17 hours ago

Remnants of Tropical Storm Spark Tornado Warnings, Flood Roads Near Boston

forecast Aug 18

Two Tropical Storms Are Headed Our Way. Here's What Happens If They Merge

This article tagged under:

forecastMassachusettsBOSTONWeatherstorm
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us