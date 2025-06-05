Tracking hot weather with a side of thunderstorms and humidity

Today is the hottest day in Boston this week.

The temps will slowly decrease through the weekend, though the humidity remains high until Sunday. Plus we add rain and thunderstorm chances into the forecast mix starting today too.

Air quality alerts have been issued for three Massachusetts counties from 11 a.m. until midnight -- Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk. That encompasses communities like Boston, Foxboro, Gloucester, Lawrence and Norwood. Similar alerts are in effect for parts of Connecticut and Maine as well.

Isolated pop-up storms will be mainly across northwestern New England prior to sunset. Isolated storms could produce damaging wind and hail, with lightning and heavy downpours as well. The storms fizzle before heading towards Boston.

Where to expect thunderstorms Thursday

Additional showers and thunder will be around northern New England tonight into Friday morning, heading towards Boston by afternoon. This is along the cold front as it sinks southward over the next 24 hours. Temps stay in the 60s to 70s overnight, then the 70s to around 80 for Friday with changeable light winds and more clouds around prior to rain. Plus, any local sea breezes will create an area of added lift to produce more widespread thunderstorms. Some of these storms Friday afternoon and evening may turn severe with damaging wind and hail.

Friday thunderstorm forecast

We have another Saturday with rain as this cold front is still very slow to move through the northeast. A surface low may also help to enhance some rain chances. Highs lower to the low 70s and 60s with an onshore flow.

The rain moves out by Sunday as we see the sky clearing and lowering humidity, highs again in the low 70s. Monday sea breezes and sunny skies keep temps in the low 70s, mid 70s inland. We’re then watching for scattered rain returning to the forecast for Tuesday into early Wednesday. Another dry and warm stretch returns for the end of next week into the next weekend as temps reach the 80s.