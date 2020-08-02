A humid air mass is in place today under more clouds than sun.

A warm front will trigger a few showers this afternoon, but an upper level disturbance will enhance the risk for scattered thunderstorms in western New England - particularly western Massachusetts through Connecticut.

The combination of high temperatures in the 80s, dew point temperatures in the 70s and a changing wind with height, will favor some storms becoming strong in these western communities, with damaging wind and a brief tornado possible.

While they will weaken as they drift east, a Sunday evening storm can’t be ruled out in Rhode Island and on Cape Cod.

Tonight, patchy fog redevelops in some locations under a very warm and humid environment with lows in the 60s north to around 80 south.

Behind this front, Monday will be hot and muggy with highs in the 90s and heat index values in the middle 90s.

Sun will fade behind late day clouds as Isaias inches closer from the Carolinas. The storm is forecasted to stay inland as it moves north so it will weaken steadily and deliver gusty downpours to most of New England Tuesday into Tuesday night. If Isaias stays over water and parallels the East Coast, it will maintain more strength and be a more dangerous storm for New England, but this scenario is highly unlikely.

There is enough time left before the cyclone arrives to New England, so there’s still a bit of uncertainty with exact timing and placement.

Regardless, it should be exiting Wednesday with weather improving from south to north, and more comfortable air arriving at the end of the week with temperatures in the 80s through the rest of the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.