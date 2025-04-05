Tracking our weekend rain timing and impacts

What a difference a day makes! We’re saying goodbye to yesterday’s sunny, warm weather and hello to wet, cool conditions for part of your weekend!

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

What time will it rain on Saturday?

As we move through this Saturday, keep your umbrella handy. We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies and periods of rain. While the rain will be on and off, you’ll still want to have a backup plan if you have any outdoor activities on your Saturday schedule. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. No severe weather is expected.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Rain will likely continue in waves tonight into Sunday morning. But by Sunday afternoon, our skies will gradually clear to see a little sunshine.

Today’s afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s, but breezy winds will make it feel like the 30s. Bundle up! Then, tomorrow, highs will likely climb into the upper 50s to near 60 in spots.

When will it rain on Sunday?

Where will it snow on Monday?

Showers will move back into our area Sunday night into Monday morning. In fact, some sleet and/or snowflakes could mix in with the rain on Monday. We don’t expect too many problems in much of Greater Boston since our temperatures should remain above freezing. However, we’ll need to watch Worcester Hills and parts of southern New Hampshire for some spotty snow showers and sleet and potential light accumulations. We’ll keep you posted.

How much will it rain on Monday?

A few showers are also possible Tuesday before the sun returns on Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the 40s Monday through Wednesday. We’re back in the 50s by Thursday.