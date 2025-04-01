Tracking several bouts of April showers this week

Hello, April!

Downpours are done, and the last showers are moving offshore. (No foolin’.) We’ll increase the sun and bring in the chillier air Tuesday. Winds will be steady, but not intense. Highs still manage low to mid 50s.

Wednesday feels the pinch of the cooler airmass as the winds turn onshore. Highs will only rise to the mid and upper 40s as some clouds move in during the afternoon and evening.

We should hold the rain off until Wednesday night, but some of that may spill into Thursday morning. Thursday will see the temperatures soar back to the low and mid 60s as most of the showers exit by afternoon.

Another round of showers could still be in the cards for the early part of Friday before the sun makes a cameo in the afternoon. This bodes well for the Sox home opener since some of Thursday’s warmth will linger into Friday. This is a stark contrast to many other home openers in year’s past. (Freezing sea breeze, occasional showers, cool, cloudy weather.)

Longer range, the rain returns just in time for the weekend. We may be able to sneak in a dry start to Saturday, but this is a slow-moving weather system, so once it’s here, we’re staying wet.