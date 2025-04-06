Tracking where we could see spring snow in New England on Monday

While it’s not an ideal finish to the weekend, we’re still optimistic about seeing a few rays of sun poke out this afternoon as the rain exits. This batch of wet weather has been fairly robust, too. Downpours hammered the Cape early on and some moderate rain came down elsewhere.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

We’re still connected back to the weather system over the mid-South, so while we deflect the rain this afternoon, it will come back tomorrow. As colder air is wrapped in…well, you know where I must be going with that. Yes, snowflakes may mix with our showers tomorrow – predominately in the morning.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Where will it snow on Monday?

By afternoon, we’ll “warm” back to the low 40s so it should be all liquid at that point. We are NOT expecting any accumulation.

Tuesday sees the cold front pass early in the morning (with a shower of rain or snow), then increasing sun and wind. Gusts could be as high as 40 mph as more cold air funnels in. Wind chills will be the talk of the day, at times feeling like 20s. Temperatures by Wednesday morning fall back to the low 20s in some suburbs, and freezing downtown.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

We’ll slowly recover later this week, but already we’re eying another wet weather system next weekend. It appears the adage, “Drought ends in a deluge” may be true.