Trick-or-Treaters Beware: Freezing Temps Could Cause Icy Spots

Trick-or-treating will be icy as any leftover snow will freeze over and as temperatures north and west drop to around freezing.

By Pamela Gardner

Overnight our lows dropped to the teens north, 20s for most of New England and that means icy roads.  

This afternoon we will be nice and calm compared to yesterday. Plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 40s. 

Trick-or-treating will be icy as any leftover snow will freeze over and as temperatures north and west drop to around freezing.  Most metro areas stay in the upper 30s for any outdoor Halloween festivities.  The night will be bright with the full blue moon rising around 6pm.  Don't forget to fall back one hour before bed as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. 

Sunday we see milder temperatures with highs in the mid 50s, but a couple disturbances will bring in some wet weather.  First a few showers head in across southeastern New England by afternoon.  Then northwestern New England will see an area of low pressure to the northwest, bringing in scattered rain to possible light snow showers into higher terrain areas Sunday night.  

Next week we have colder air again taking over for Monday and on Election Day, but high pressure keeps us dry.  More dry weather is in our pattern through the end of next week with highs potentially reaching the low 60s.

