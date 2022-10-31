Trick-or-Treating Forecast: Halloween Looks Mostly Dry

Halloween is here, and the forecast is looking pretty sweet (tart – it’s not a candy, it’s a cop out). Recall how frightened we were last week about a washout (or at least the threat for showers). That early take still haunts us, but we’re in a good, safe place with the forecast now.

Clouds will pass through from time to time, darkening our horizons into the evening with the knife-edge moon hanging in the western sky after sunset. Highs will climb to the low and mid 60s by afternoon, then sink into the abyss of upper 50s later in the evening.

We dare to tread into the 60s again and again for the next several days, thanks to the lack of spine-tingling cold in our region. Showers will dart in and out for your Tuesday, but Wednesday through Saturday look better than a king size Reese’s in your candy bag (yes, they were bigger 10 years ago). Highs could even soar near 70 by the end of the week!

Enjoy the holiday and be safe.

Time for me to ghost.