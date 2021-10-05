Tuesday Rain to Clear for Sox Game

We’re finally shaking the rain. But not after some spots picked up over two inches (on Cape Cod) and a generous inch plus in others.

Last bits of wet weather will dry up through this morning, with the clouds holding tight into the afternoon (I never said anything about sun). This keeps us pinned down in the low 60s for high temps as the winds slowly turn from northeast to north.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It’s a raw, chilly night at Fenway for the game, but at least it’s not soaking. And that seems to be the theme for the remainder of the week.

Sun will return tomorrow, and with an airmass that’s not really cold at all, we’ll manage to make the 70s away from the coast. Why is the coast the exception, you ask? It’s the return of the sea breeze, which keeps us humbled in the 60s for the remainder of the week.

The big story is the end of the week, with a huge bubble of high pressure working down from New Brunswick and Maine. You could almost say its arrival is both a blessing and a curse. The high will hold back any advancing rain for the weekend, but it promises to drop our temps back down to unseasonably cool levels.

We’ll only manage upper 50s to low 60s for highs, and overnight will fall back to the 30s and 40s. We’ll likely moderate by Marathon Monday (odd to type that in early October), and hopefully the dry forcefield will continue to hold.