Two beautiful days ahead before another chance at snow

We’ll finish the workweek with a couple of gems. Sunshine will dominate both days, with a trend toward milder temperatures tomorrow. Today’s not bad in the temperature department, but we’re limited by the upper-level pool of cold air. Highs should still manage 50 or so (no sea breeze today).

Clouds will move in quickly by Friday afternoon. Despite that, we’re aiming for the upper 50s in many spots – again keeping the sea breeze at bay.

We should see the precipitation scoot in late Friday night – with some wintry mix possible north of the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border - setting the stage for a soggy, raw weekend.

In addition to the rain, the big buzz will be the huge temperature contrast across New England. While easterly winds and occasional showers keep us pinned in the low and mid-40s, western Massachusetts and Connecticut will get a shot at the 60s and low 70s! The weather mirrors life. Sometimes it isn’t fair.

We’ll all fall back to the 40s and 50s for Sunday. Right now, it appears this will be a bit drier than both Saturday and Monday. After a drizzly start, we could actually dry out for a bit. Heavier rain arrives Sunday night and carries through Monday, but we will get a chance to challenge 60 degrees as milder air floods in.

Our dry times are both Tuesday and Wednesday next week before more wet weather arrives late week.