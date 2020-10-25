weather new england

Unseasonal Temperatures Drop Fast Sunday Morning

We will enter into another stretch of unsettled weather beginning Monday and continuing through midweek

By Tim Kelley

It made it to 70 degrees yesterday, but overnight, the bottom dropped out. Today certainly will be a lot brighter, but cooler. High temperatures will only reach the low 50s.

We will enter into another stretch of unsettled weather beginning Monday and continuing through midweek. It would be nice to get some more beneficial rain, but it appears three day totals will range from 1/3 of an inch to 3/4 of an inch.

Dryer, quieter weather will move in by the end of the week into the weekend. Halloween looks mostly dry but cool. remember next week we set the clocks back an hour meaning we gain an hour of sleep, but we will lose an hour of daylight at the end of the day.  

