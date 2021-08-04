4 Inches of Flooding Rain Possible Overnight Before Summer Warmth Returns

A strengthening area of low pressure will approach New England today. Showers will develop across the Cape and Islands this afternoon, possibly reaching the I-95 Corridor by the evening.

We're expecting an overall dry day otherwise, with highs reaching into the mid to upper 70s as humidity builds and clouds settle in across the region.

Overnight, there will be heavy rainfall with tropical downpours and possible localized flash flooding as low pressure skirts up the coast. A frontal boundary will provide focus for the development of widespread showers and heavy rainfall as tropical air surges into New England.

At this time, it appears that the heaviest rain will fall across eastern New England from Providence to Boston to the North Shore on the order of 2 to possibly 4”. Hourly rainfall rates may reach 1 to 2” per hour overnight in the heaviest downpours, leading to possible localized street flooding and rapid rises on small streams and rivers.

Low temperatures will drop down into the low 60s. A few claps of thunder are likely across the South Coast and the Cape and Islands, where better instability lies. Rainfall rates will diminish Thursday morning as the system pulls away from the region.

Expecting improving weather with clouds sticking around. Highs will only reach into the low 70s as low pressure moves across southern New England.

Drier and sunnier weather is on tap for Friday and Saturday as high pressure moves in from the southwest. Warmer and more humid weather settles in behind the departing low pressure with high temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds move back in Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front and disturbance approach New England from the west. A subtropical ridge builds up the East Coast early next week, bringing continued summer heat and humidity back on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.