Video Appears to Show Tornado Touch Down in Charlestown, NH

Video taken Monday evening shows what appears to be a tornado touching down in Charlestown, New Hampshire.

The incredible video was captured right before 6:30 p.m. by Wes Carter's dashcam as he was driving just south of Claremont. Carter pulled his vehicle over and waited for the weather to clear before he continued driving. Once he did, it was clear that the apparent tornado had caused substantial tree damage and downed several power lines.

There were no tornado warnings issued in that area Monday, but severe thunderstorms raced through New England Monday evening, spurring numerous warnings and watches -- including a severe thunderstorm warning that encompassed Claremont until 7:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Claremont NH, Lebanon NH and Newport NH until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/kduFubmXTe — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) May 16, 2022

NBC10 Boston meteorologist Pete Bouchard said often in New England, we see tornados low on the Fujita scale that touch down quickly and then move on.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, or a report from the National Weather Service.