Wall to wall sunshine on Sunday before hot start to the week

The heat returns today with lots of sunshine and slightly lower humidity levels as a ridge of high pressure builds into New England.

Grab the sunscreen this afternoon as much of the region will have wall to wall sunshine, the only exception will be far northern Maine where we’ll see more in the way of clouds and the risk for a few showers and storms.

Highs reach the low 90s inland, mid 80s at the beaches where a sea-breeze develops.

We kick off the new work week Monday with a First Alert which continues into Wednesday due to extreme heat and humidity expected.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Monday with expected highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s, they also issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Tuesday with expected highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values between 102 & 107!

Please try to take it easy the next several days, drink plenty of water, and do your best not to exert yourself outside. In terms of precipitation this week, an upper level system will kick off some thunderstorms Monday afternoon as it passes by, a few storms may become strong, isolated severe producing heavy rain, small hail, and gusty wind.

We’ll keep the threat for isolated storms in the forecast Tuesday afternoon and evening. By late in the day Wednesday a cold front will arrive bringing another round of showers and storms, some of which may be strong to severe.

If you’ve had enough of the heat and humidity, you’re in luck! Less humid and more seasonable air arrives Thursday and sticks around into next weekend!

Have a great Sunday!