Warm air and rainy conditions on Tuesday morning — and more rain's on the way

Quick-moving weather systems are coming at us this week. It will culminate in a blast of arctic air by week’s end, but at no point are we looking at any major storminess.

Before the chill arrives, we sneak in a very mild day. Highs soar to the mid-upper 50s with sun poking out by afternoon. This is a one-day pass in the mild air, as temperatures fall back to the 40s both Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll see another batch of rain sweep through on Wednesday night, almost all of us will be above freezing in southern New England, but there will be exceptions in western and central Mass. It’s here that we may see some brief mix with sleet or freezing rain before a transition to all rain. This system will move away early Thursday morning, as temperatures recover quickly under developing sun.

Cold waits until late this week to pour in. In fact, this may be the coldest air of the season for parts of southern New England as highs struggle to get out of the 20s Sunday & Monday. It relents just in time for Christmas, with highs recovering to the low 40s.