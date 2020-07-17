Warm and Humid Weekend Ahead After Showers Move Out

A few showers and thunderstorms have been moving through New England today, otherwise, it has been cloudy and cool.

More warm and more humid air will spread through the region this evening. Overnight, our clouds thin out northwest to southeast and lows will be in the 60s with areas of patchy fog.

The weekend is a scorcher with highs in the 90s and high humidity. Highs on Saturday will be around 90 degrees with heat index numbers in the mid-90s.

Near the coast, a sea breeze may keep Boston from hitting 90 and may keep us from having a heatwave. A heatwave is defined as three days in a row of 90 degrees or higher in the same spot.

Many inland communities will have a heatwave beginning on Saturday and lasting at least into Monday.

Sunday and Monday we have a First Alert as the humidity increases a bit more, along with the highs. Highs both days will be in the low to mid-90s with heat index values approaching 100.

Most of the weekend will be dry, with a chance for pop-up storms in the mountains Saturday afternoon.

Sunday evening a frontal boundary across Canada will dip into northern New England, bringing in some storms to northern New England only.

The showers and storms then dip across southern New England into Monday, but the rain should stay isolated.

This cold front will help to lower our humidity slightly for Tuesday as well as our temperatures with highs in the low 80s.

There could be another temperature spike for Thursday with highs near 90 in some areas, but we don't see another heatwave in our 10-day forecast.