Warm and sunny Saturday to kick off the weekend

If you’re a fan of warmer weather, then you’re going to love this forecast! We’re tracking a stretch of 70s on the way.

For today, though, we’ll see high temperatures in the upper 60s in Boston, with a few lower 70s away from the water. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine today and through the next several days as an area of high pressure keeps the rain away…for now. That means we’ll have great weather for the Head of the Charles Regatta in Downtown Boston today and even for tomorrow.

In fact, on Sunday, highs will climb into the low 70s by afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll hit the jackpot on Monday as even warmer weather pushes in. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 70s with continued sunshine.

Low 70s are expected Tuesday and Wednesday before a stronger cold front arrives by Thursday. That front will push scattered showers over the Greater Boston area for part of the day. (And we could use the rain! This past Thursday’s U.S. Drought Monitor did not bring good news for Greater Boston, including southern New Hampshire. Parts of the area are under moderate drought conditions.)

After the front passes by on Friday, we’ll have to say goodbye to temps in the 70s and hello to the 50s. In fact, highs will only reach the mid 50s Friday and again on Saturday. We’ll be near 60 degrees by Sunday afternoon.