Warm Front to Bring Showers and Chance of Thunder

It will be a gorgeous Thursday afternoon filled with sunshine and some high clouds with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, under a light breeze except along Cape Cod where we have gusts up to 20 mph.

We finally got to two days in a row with nice weather, but the party ends tonight as a warm front approaches and it allows our clouds to thicken with the arrival of more showers after midnight and a slight chance for thunder during the early morning hours.

We will dry out for a while late Friday morning and into the early afternoon. There could be breaks in the clouds, and if this happens, it will help ignite strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon.

That is the reason why we have issued a First Alert on Friday as our main threats are for cells with damaging wind and heavy rain, but we can't rule out a quick spin-up especially across western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

We will be under a warm and humid air mass with high temperatures reaching the mid-70s in southern New England, but cool with fog and drizzle in northern New England with temperatures staying in the 50s and low 60s.

The weekend looks to stay mainly rain-free but not as warm. Saturday will feature a few lingering clouds along the coast with some drizzle while western New England wakes up to a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s, though cooler at the coast, mainly in the 50s, due to an onshore breeze.

Sunday starts off dry but clouds quickly increase, and showers return by evening. This will allow our temperatures to stay in the 50s and 60s.

We will be watching the potential for a coastal storm to develop off the coast of Florida and move north. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the possibility of an early-season tropical or subtropical storm “Arthur” that will bring an increase in east Northeast winds with showers while keeping us raw and damp with highs in the 50s.

Even though the storm is expected to stay off the coast line, we could still experience a chance for flooding and coastal issues, this is the reason why we have issued a First Alert for Monday as well.

Unsettled weather may linger into Wednesday morning. For that reason, we have lowered our numbers on the first half of our First Alert 10-day forecast with a warm-up still expected just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.