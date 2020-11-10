Warm Spell Coming to an End as Cold Front Approaches

We’re still knee-deep in the warm air today. In fact, this will be the warmest day of this November “hot spell.”

So far in Boston and Worcester we’ve seen four days of 70 or better this month. While not record-setting, it’s heading in that direction. The numbers to beat are six and five, respectively. Two more days of 70+ lie ahead, and then the party’s over.

A sharp cold front is slicing across the Great Lakes today, with bone-chilling temps in the 30s behind it. While that airmass will temper in route to the Northeast, it should still knock us off our pedestal later in the week.

Showers are also accompanying this front, with the focus for the heaviest rain across southeastern Massachusetts Wednesday night and Thursday. It’s here that up to an inch (maybe more) may fall.

We can attribute some of that added punch to Tropical Storm Eta. While not coming up here, Eta will inject the front with additional water vapor as it traverses New England.

Staying on the tropics, Eta’s sibling, Theta formed last night in the Eastern Atlantic. This becomes the 29th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, surpassing 2005’s 28 named storms.

Hurricane season goes through the end of this month, and there is another area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean Sea with a 50% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

2020. Sigh.