Warm Stretch to Last Through Labor Day and Beyond

Our amazing weather stretch will stick around for a while, at least through this holiday weekend. High pressure has settled in and this along with the very dry air, will keep our rain chances away.

Highs today reach the upper 70s with a westerly wind and full sunshine. There is a weak shortwave moving into northwestern New England this afternoon. So we do expect some clouds to develop as well as a sprinkle or stray shower across the mountains, but otherwise we remain dry. Any outdoor activities should be just fine! Today may be the best beach day with the more offshore wind. Seabreezes Sunday and a breeze Monday may make it a tad cool along the coast.

Highs for Sunday will be in the mid 70s at the coast, upper 70s to near 80 inland. We begin all sunny, then afternoon clouds develop again courtesy of the shortwave that progresses through New England and reaches southeastern New England.

Labor Day will be breezy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with still dry air and partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday into Wednesday our temps will be around 80 with a mix of clouds and sun and increasing humidity. We still hold off on widespread rain and storms until Thursday into possibly Friday. Our temps cool a bit into the next weekend with another round of rain possible sometime Saturday or Sunday. Highs could fall to the 60s to near 70 for that weekend, bringing in a true fall feel.