Warm Weather Hangs Around Through Thursday

The warmer temperatures are here for a while longer. This morning wasn’t quite as chilly, as we saw lows in the 40s to 50s.

Today’s highs again reach the low to mid 70s, with a few spots in southern New England getting close to 80. This warmth is thanks to a warm front that continues to head north into Canada as the afternoon progresses. Scattered showers are possible across the North Country in the afternoon, but head north by evening.

Rain chances increase for Thursday into Friday morning for southern New England, but the showers will be few and far between and the rain heads out by mid-morning. The cold front still won’t move completely through, so a stationary boundary keeps in at least more cloud cover through the end of the week. Highs Friday will be in the low 70s south, and 50s to 60s north with drier air returning.

This weekend we have cooler air back in the forecast, with highs in the 50s both days. Saturday brings us more cloud cover and a passing shower south. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with lots of autumn sunshine.

Slightly cooler temps are likely for next week as highs struggle to reach the low 50s. Overnight lows reach the 30s in higher terrain, bringing frost chances to more communities, but still possibly avoiding frost in southern New England and at the coast. Rain chances increase for next week as our pattern changes a bit.