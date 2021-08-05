Warm Weather Is on Its Way Back to New England

We woke up Thursday in New England with flooded streets and ponding water, even fallen trees that were victims of loose soil after a record rainfall July and persistent rain overnight.

Up to now, some isolated spots have already recorded over 4 inches of rainfall, including Hanover, East Bridgewater, Taunton and Barrington. Bristol, Rhode Island; Little Compton; Middleton; and Portsmouth recorded over 3 inches.

On Thursday evening, we’ll be tracking the weakening of these cells and shifting into drier conditions. We’ll continue to track cloud coverage with a slow clearing overnight.

We’ll even get lucky enough to wake up with sunny spots and temperatures that will be making their way into the mid 80s in the afternoon. On Friday, we’ll stay dry, can’t rule out a few sprinkle or two, but it will overall be a great day to get us started for the weekend.

Conditions will be somewhat sticky for the next couple of days. Temperatures will be rising to the mid 80s and a few spots might have a heat index near 90. Clouds come back Saturday evening and into Sunday as a frontal system sinks from Canada and brings rain chances back up.

A tropical ridge will settle in the East Cost early next week and will take care of keeping a humid summer feeling.