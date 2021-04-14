Warm Wednesday Before Storms Bring 36 Hours of Rain, Snow to New England

It seems like we’ve had the same weather pattern now for more than a week and that’s because we’ve had the same weather pattern now for more than a week.

Low pressure spinning to our west and low pressure spinning to our east - each generating some wintry weather - has been missing New England for a while.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Between the two lows, we have a high-pressure system that’s giving us another nice day today before the wet and white weather closes in on us from both directions tomorrow and especially Friday.

In the meantime, we have a pretty nice Wednesday afternoon. The wind is from the southwest in western New England, and from the east in eastern New England. That little bit of convergence may generate a few rain showers, especially in the high terrain of Vermont.

Temperatures are near 70° once again in western New England, but much cooler near the shore in eastern New England. Equal amounts of clouds and sunshine.

Low pressure that’s been over the Great Lakes for many days is finally going to move to the east into New York tomorrow.

Rain showers will develop in western New England overnight and it will be a wet Thursday west of the Connecticut River. But weather systems are moving so slowly that it’ll still be a nice day in Maine, with only increasing clouds in New Hampshire and eastern Massachusetts. Temperatures tomorrow will be much cooler with the clouds and precipitation, around 50° for the most part.

Low pressure in New York is going to stall and we are going to see a new storm center forming south of Long Island tomorrow night. It will move to Cape Cod and stall there Friday.

Much colder air will be moving in, with rain changing to snow in the higher elevations of western, central and northern New England.

Friday is a wet day for the most part with temperatures only around 40°. In the mountains we may see 10 to 20 inches of snow, which will result in power outages due to the weight of the wet snow on the blossoming trees.

To the north of the low pressure system, wind will be gusting from the northeast past 40 mph. We may have an "eye-like" feature with very light wind in parts of eastern Massachusetts, or even wind from the south around Cape Cod where temperatures may jump into the 50s and a break of sunshine is possible.

Rainfall amounts in excess of one inch should be widespread. This is a long duration event and it will be precipitating for close to 36 hours in many spots.

The storm system is only going to slowly ease out over the weekend, leaving us with many clouds and light wintry mix Saturday morning. Maybe some sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures in the 40s.

The weather systems are all lined up across the country. There’s also a major winter storm in Wyoming that will break into pieces and come our way next week. It looks like we are getting into a welcome wet pattern, given that it’s been so dry lately we really need the rain. Stay tuned to our first alert 10 day forecast for the latest updates.