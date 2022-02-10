Warmer Stretch Through Sunday, Then a Chance of Snow

It's been a mild stretch and we'll keep making it last as long as Saturday.

Warm Start to Weekend

Although a cold front will be pushing in tomorrow and making temperatures drop, our highs will persist in the 40s south with a warmer day on tap for Saturday. Our highs will climb up to the mid-50s Saturday afternoon before a cold front traps the heat and brings down our thermometer to having highs in the 20s on Sunday.

You've heard the team say it, yes, we've got the chance for snow on Sunday morning. But let's take it step by step...we'll start with our lows tonight- temperatures are dropping again to the 20s and 30s along clear skies, but after having the snow melting through the afternoon, we'll likely watch for icy spots in the roads and patchy fog reducing visibility again. Mostly clear skies will also be in control south, some clouds north and rain/snow showers filling in tomorrow night in the northern states, from Vermont into Maine during the evening hours through Saturday morning.

Temperature Drop Sunday, Then Chance for Snow

While Saturday afternoon is looking warm with highs near the mid-50s along a mix of clouds and sun, a frontal boundary that evening will take care of bringing our temperatures down again overnight to wake up in the teens and 20s on Sunday morning.

The chances for snow are the highest in the southeast. We'll start off with snow entering Connecticut stretching towards Boston and hugging southern New Hampshire a bit, after moving farther into the southeast during the evening hours and leaving by Monday afternoon. Plymouth County is looking to have the most accumulating snow from 2-4" for now with a dusting to 2" inland, but as this is an early forecast the models may change tomorrow.

Valentine's will be cool, highs in the low 20s with another warm up by the end of next week.