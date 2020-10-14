Warmer Temperatures Stick Around Before Cooler Air Moves in Again

Warmer temperatures are here for a couple more days before we cool to autumn air again. Tonight our lows drop to the upper 30s far north and 40s and 50s farther south as we stay mild thanks to a south breeze.

That south wind increases tomorrow as gusts will be as high as 30-40 mph. Not damaging, but enough to blow the leaves off our colorful trees.

Warmer temperatures are expected Thursday with highs in the low 70s, 60s far north.

Friday we will again see temperatures in the 70s across southeastern New England before rain and another cold front pushes in. The showers may be found across northwestern New England by morning, slowly spreading eastward during Friday afternoon.

By Friday night, the cold front will sit right across the northeast, bringing in steady and heavy rain again for the second time this week. An area of low pressure may develop along this cold front off the south coast and this would enhance rainfall possibilities.

The rain forecast may add up to 1-3 inches across New England through Saturday. The question is how quickly does this system move out.

The Euro has rain lingering through Saturday afternoon and the low tracking across the Gulf of Maine Saturday evening. The GFS has the rain heading out for almost everyone by noon Saturday. Both models do point to a wintry mix of snow across the mountains Saturday afternoon and night, mainly for the White Mountains. Highs fall to the upper 50s Saturday, around 60 on Sunday and Sunday will be sunny and dry.

Next week we have several disturbances that move through with repeated rain chances. Highs remain in the 60s and consistent through the rest of the 10-day forecast.