A Stretch of Sunny, 60 Degree Weather on the Way

Tomorrow will kick off our warm-up. There won’t be much to speak of weather-wise over the next several days. Temperatures will be warming up into the 60s most days!

The first few days of November were significantly cooler than average. Our average temperature now is in the mid 50s, but days will be 10-20 degrees above average.

After our early season snow, a lot of people may embrace the warm-up and with it, more dry weather. The next chance of rain won’t be until days 8 and 9 in our First Alert 10 Day Forecast. Even by late in the forecast period, most of the rain will fall in southern New England.