forecast

Warmer Weather on the Way, Wind Chill Lessens Thursday

The 50°+ warmth will stick around into Monday

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Yesterday ended up being the coldest day of the season so far.

Since it’s been warm, this shot of “colder” air was a shock to the system. The blast of cold was short lived, temperatures will be moderating starting today. We will also be dry for the next several days.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The 50°+ warmth will stick around into Monday. It’s possible that we could reach the low 60s Friday and again on Monday. Our weather will likely turn a bit more unsettled next week. We aren’t expecting to see any heavy rain, but showers are possible.

Cooler air will make a return as we head into mid week next week. Right now, Thanksgiving looks seasonably cool with a few showers around.

New England Coronavirus Coverage

Thanksgiving 10 hours ago

Mass. School District Requires Parents to Adhere to COVID Restrictions Over Thanksgiving

coronavirus 9 hours ago

‘Thanksgiving Could Be a Massive Superspreader Event,' Rhode Island Emergency Room Doctor Says

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England Weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us