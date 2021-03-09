Warmest Temps of 2021 Have Arrived, and More's Coming. We're Watching These Records

Birds are chirping, crocuses are popping and there are buds on the bushes in southern New England as we enjoy a warm-up this week. On Tuesday, we had the warmest temperatures of the year so far in southern New England.

Clear skies prevail Tuesday evening and overnight as the wind relaxes. We do have one more cold night in the teens and 20s north and in the low 30s south before milder nights are forecast.

On Wednesday, we see lots of sun again with overachieving temperature potential, but with the relaxed wind, sea breezes develop at the coastline. Temperature will stay in the 40s to around 50 there with the ocean temp. sitting around 40 degrees. Inland areas will again see mid to upper 50s.

The wind picks up by evening and into Thursday, from the south and southwest, with gusts up to 30 mph. This helps to usher in the warmer temperatures for the end of the week.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in record territory in southern New England. The clouds increase a bit which is also an indication that the humidity levels rise from dewpoints in the 40s on Thursday to the 50s on Friday.

We expect highs in the 60s to around 70 in southern New England, 50s to 60s north on Thursday. Friday the cold front will move across northern New England and head south by afternoon, so a few showers are possible Thursday into Friday. And depending on when the front moves through, highs may only reach the low 60s in southern New England.

Here are some records we will be watching:

Thursday: March 11 record highs

Boston: 67 (1990), Providence: 71 (1990), Worcester: 66 (1977), Hartford: 75 (1977)

March 11 record highest minimum

Boston: 51 (1925), Providence: 48 (1925), Worcester: 43 (1894), Hartford: 45 (1925)

Friday: March 12 record highs

Boston: 71 (2012), Providence: 72 (2012), Worcester: 68 (2012), Hartford: 74 (2012)

Colder air returns for the weekend with a wintry mix possible in the mountains on Saturday. Highs in the mid 40s Saturday and in the upper 30s on Sunday.

Next week we stay around normal for mid-March with highs in the low to mid 40s all next week.