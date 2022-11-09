Warming Trend Begins Thursday Ahead of Nicole Impacts

Brr… it is CHILLY out there. Temperatures started off in the 20 and 30s Wednesday morning, feeling a few degrees colder than seen in the thermometer. Clear skies gave way to more radiational cooling and a beautiful bright moon. While temperatures will rise to the 50s in the afternoon, the wind won’t be as gusty as Tuesday, which will make it feel better while outdoors. Wednesday night, we’ll see temperatures dipping again into the 20s in Vermont and New Hampshire, 30s in Maine and 40s in southern New England giving way to another bright afternoon across the region.

The warming trend begins Thursday, when highs will climb into the mid-60s and with the clear skies taking over. It will be another stupendous afternoon. While this southwest flow will be incredible, tropical moisture from Nicole will be out south and the remnants will push over the eastern seaboard and reach New England by the end of the week.

Late Friday into Saturday, we’ll see a low out west and our tropical moisture south converging and bringing heavy downpours over much of western New England by Friday mid-afternoon. Soaking rain will continue to push east and northeast across New England into Friday night and Saturday morning. Along with the heavy rain, wind will gust over 40 mph in southern New England, enhancing the chance for some power outages. Most of the rain will exit by Saturday afternoon.

In the 10-day forecast we’ll see below average highs starting on Sunday and continuing into the end of next week. The chance of showers returns by next Wednesday with the chance for some wintry precipitation along the highest elevations that evening into Thursday morning in northern New England. November vibes are kicking in, bundle up!