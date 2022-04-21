Warming Trend Begins, With Continuing Wind

After a cool start, we’re starting the warmup today. We’re also on the backside of high pressure, which means...more wind. Although the highs will climb near 60, advancing clouds and that brisk breeze mean it may not feel like it’s Day One of a warmup.

Showers were initially filling all the gaps along a cool front in the Midwest, but as it moved into the Northeast, it lost a lot of baggage and is running low on reserves. The end result is a just a couple of lonely showers roaming through in the early evening. Friday dawns with more sunshine and -- you guessed it -- more wind. But this airmass is a bit milder. And the wind won’t have that familiar "spring sting." Highs recover to the mid/upper 60s for a one-day stand.

That means the weekend is indeed cooler, but not necessarily that much cooler. Unless you’re along the coast, where the temperatures will struggle all weekend to get out of the 50s. Onshore breezes will keep us in the marine air, while towns and cities away from the coast manage to snuggle up to the low 60s again.

Clouds will be on the increase Saturday afternoon and spill into much of Sunday. Right now Sunday has the greatest risk for a quick shower or two, but the day doesn’t look washed out.