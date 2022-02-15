Warmup on the Way, First Alert Friday for Strong Winds, Possible Power Outages

We had a really cold start to this Tuesday, with lows below zero in some communities in southern New England. Norwood, Massachusetts hit -2, Taunton hit -6, and Boston dropped to 11 degrees. Of course, the wind chill made it feel even colder.

Northern New England had even colder lows. Big Black River, Maine, in Aroostook County dropped to -24! Temperatures Tuesday will stay chilly, with the northwest breeze subsiding after sunset. Highs will stay in the 20s to near freezing far south. Grab the sunglasses too, as the sun reflecting off the fresh snowpack around southeastern New England means another wicked bright day.

Watch for a few snow showers in northern New England and in the mountains. Tuesday night, our lows drop to around zero north, and around 10 to 20 degrees south.

Our wind direction flips from the southwest, and this means the start of a warm up. Highs will be in the 40s as the snow really melts away in southern New England on Wednesday. As the southwest wind transports more warmth our way on Thursday, we could make another run at 60 degrees in Boston.

The wind could become pretty strong from the southwest Thursday night into Friday morning. In fact, it will be damaging and enough for a First Alert on Friday morning.

Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible, then up to 70 mph on the outer Cape, plus rain for the Friday morning drive. A couple rumbles of thunder may also be possible.

After the rain moves out Friday afternoon, we see temperatures fall a bit to the 40s. Gradually, temperatures continue to fall for this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s and Sunday around 40. Not too bad for the weekend, and we expect a quiet forecast, with sunshine both days.