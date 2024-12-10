Watch for slick conditions Tuesday morning as another storm heads to New England

One down, one to go. Another storm taking shape in the Deep South will roar into New England by Wednesday. This one promises to hammer us with wind and rain on its approach and exit.

In the meantime, we’re buried in clouds Tuesday, splitting our temperatures from north to south. Chilly breezes dropped us to near freezing this morning, so beware of slick spots on untreated roads and walkways. Highs struggle to hold in the 30s freezing along and north of the Pike, but across southeast Mass., we could see highs in the mid-40s.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The first showers from our storm will arrive late Tuesday night, then carry through Wednesday. At times, the rain will come down heavily, with plenty of runoff, ponding, and wheel spray on the roads. The afternoon features the heaviest rain and possible thunderstorms as a sharp cold front plunges into unstable, somewhat humid (with dewpoints approaching 60!), air. This will produce downpours and possible flooding as storm totals top two or three inches in spots. That’ll be a major dent in the drought.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Accompanying that heavy rain will be strong winds. Gusts could top 50 mph in many spots, with the possibility of some power outages or wind damage. Peak winds could even top 60 mph on the Capes and Islands. Winds will surge mid to late afternoon, then drop off after 10 p.m. Cold air rushes back in on Thursday.

Hang on tight. The ride isn’t over yet.