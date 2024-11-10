We await a cold front as dry conditions continue

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through this evening due to the extremely dry conditions along with a gusty southwest wind. Outdoor burning is prohibited, and extreme caution needs to be taken with any type of outdoor ignition sources.

Fire concerns will likely be with us the next several days due to the lack of precipitation even though we’re expecting some rain overnight tonight, unfortunately it won’t be enough to make too much of a difference.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Sunshine will be replaced by clouds this afternoon as they move into the region from the west ahead of an approaching cold front. We’ll see temps on the seasonably mild side along with a gusty southwest wind…not as windy as yesterday with gusts up to 25mph. Highs reach the upper 50s south, low to mid 50s northern New England.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Scattered showers arrive before midnight tonight and stick with us through daybreak before the cold front passes offshore. Not much rain is expected from this system, but we’ll take what we can get at this point, about .10-.25” or rain is expected with the higher amounts south of the city. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s with a gusty southwest wind.

A few lingering showers around to start Veteran’s Day, especially across southeast MA but we’ll quickly dry out during the morning into the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west. Highs mid to upper 60s south, 50s north.

We turn breezy and cooler through the middle of the week with high temperatures in the 50s Tuesday, 40s both Wednesday & Thursday. Other than a few snow showers across the higher elevations of northern New England during the period, the rest of stay dry which looks to be the trend into next weekend.

Have a great afternoon!